Fish catching festival celebrated in S China's Guangxi

A girl shows a newly caught fish during a fish catching festival in Jiaduo Village of Dongtou Township in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2017. (Xinhua/Long Tao)

A girl wearing traditional costumes of the Miao ethnic group walks to attend a fish catching festival in Jiaduo Village of Dongtou Township in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2017. (Xinhua/Long Tao)

Liang Yanyan (L) of the Miao ethnic group arranges headwear for her friend before they attend a fish catching festival in Jiaduo Village of Dongtou Township in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2017. (Xinhua/Long Tao)

People wade in a creek during a fish catching festival in Jiaduo Village of Dongtou Township in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2017. (Xinhua/Long Tao)