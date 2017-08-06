Sanctions, peace talks both important in efforts to address Korean Peninsula nuke issue: Chinese FM

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/6 13:51:27
Both sanctions against the DPRK's nuclear and missile programs and resumption of the six-party talks are important and neither should be neglected, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.
Wang made the remarks at a joint press briefing on the sidelines of a series of foreign ministers' meetings in the Philippine capital, in response to a question regarding the new UN Security Council resolution over the DPRK's test launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles in July.