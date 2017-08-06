"Wolf Warrior 2" takes second place in China's all-time box office

"Wolf Warrior 2", a Chinese action film, has leaped into the second place in China's all-time box office sales, surpassing "The Fate of the Furious" on Saturday.



Released on July 27, the film had raked in a total of 2.73 billion yuan as of Aug. 5 (410 million US dollars).



On saturday alone, 401 million yuan was earned by the film, the third most by a single film on a single day in China, following "The Fate of the Furious" on its first two days.



"Wolf Warrior 2" tells the story of a former Chinese Special Forces operative's adventure in Africa's war-torn regions occupied by insurgents and mercenaries to rescue his compatriots and African friends.



The total revenue of the film is estimated to reach 3.8 billion yuan, which will replace the "The Mermaid", a Chinese fantasy comedy, to set a new record in the world's largest film market, according to Maoyan, a major film database in China.

