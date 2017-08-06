25 kg gold bars seized at Bangladesh's main airport

Customs officials at Bangladesh's main airport in Dhaka seized 250 gold bars weighing 25 kg, from a passenger of Singapore Airways flight, an official said Sunday.



Acting on a tip-off, the customs official who declined to be unnamed, told Xinhua that they detained Zamil Aktar, who pretended as an ill person and tried to cross the green channel on a wheelchair, with the gold bars worth about 125 million taka (about 1.54 million US dollars) on Saturday night.



He said the gold bars each weighing 100 grams were found on Akter's body during a search.



Coming from Singapore, the flight landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at around 11:00 p.m. local time (1700 GMT).



Sources said organized gangs of local smugglers having link with their foreign sidekicks have been increasingly using Bangladesh as a transit for the illegal transportation of gold, foreign currencies, contraband drug and medicines.

