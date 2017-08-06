Heavy rain causes big losses in Liaoning

Heavy rain in northeast China's Liaoning Province has killed one person and another is missing, causing a direct economic loss of about 4.2 billion yuan (620 million US dollars), authorities said.



Xiuyan Man Autonomous County under Anshan City experienced heavy downpours this week, and 358,000 people suffered losses, according to Anshan publicity department. More than 1,000 houses collapsed, and bridges, roads, electricity and telecommunication facilities sustained damages.



More than 2,300 rescuers are at the scene and about 100,000 people have been evacuated.

