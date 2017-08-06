Overseas transactions via domestic cards worth over 1,000 yuan to be reported to SAFE

Starting from September 1, all issuing banks are required to submit cross-border transactions to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE). Experts say this is part of wider measures for anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing, a media report noted.



According to the Beijing Youth Daily, the SAFE circulated a new regulation in early June. To improve the statistics on and to monitor the order of overseas bank card transactions, all domestic card issuing financial institutions shall report to the SAFE the information on all overseas withdrawals and single deals worth more than 1,000 yuan ($148.62) via domestic bank cards.



Before the requirement officially starts, the SAFE plans to trial the bank card management system from August 21-31, Beijing Youth Daily reported on Sunday, noting that data collection on overseas bank card transactions does not concern the adjustments of foreign exchange administration policies for overseas bank card transactions.



Today, bank cards are becoming the top tools for overseas transactions by individuals. Statistics show that the total amount of overseas bank card transactions by individuals surpassed $120 billion in 2016, the report said.



As international efforts in combating money laundering and terrorist financing are strengthened, the methods in which statistics on cross-border bank card transactions are collected need further enhancement in terms of financial transaction transparency and statistical quality, the report recommended.



Insiders have pointed out that, given some people are trying to find legal loopholes so they are able to launder money, the SAFE will beef up efforts to better control and monitor questionable transactions. If transactions worth more than 1,000 yuan of abroad consumption are detected, such accounts will be flagged due to suspected money laundering, according to the media report.



The SAFE will continue to support and ensure the legal and convenient use of bank cards for overseas transactions from individuals' domestic current accounts. The information on overseas bank card transactions shall be reported by the card issuing financial institutions, individuals need not declare otherwise. With the free use of individual bank cards increasing, the SAFE will work to ensure the information security of cardholders in accordance with the law, the report also said.