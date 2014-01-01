Fox suspends TV host Eric Bolling amid allegations of texted lewd text messages

A host on US cable network Fox News has been suspended during an investigation into allegations that he texted unsolicited lewd images to women co-workers, the company said Saturday.



It was the latest sexual harassment case to rock Fox News, the US' most watched cable news channel.



"Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently under way," a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement.



The suspension followed a HuffPost report Friday that Bolling sent an image of male genitalia to two colleagues at Fox Business and one at Fox News.



The report, citing multiple anonymous sources in and outside of Fox News and Fox Business, said the messages were sent several years ago, on separate occasions.



Bolling has worked at the network for seven years.



His lawyer Michael Bowe said in a statement to HuffPost: "Mr Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made."





