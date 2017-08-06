Heat wave hits Serbia

A white Bengal tiger cools himself down in water pond in Belgrade zoo, Serbia, on Aug. 5, 2017. A warning was issued Friday for extreme weather for most of next week across Serbia, with maximum temperatures forecast to range from 37 to 42 degrees Celsius. Photo:Xinhua

A girl jumps into a swimming pool to cool down in Belgrade, Serbia, on Aug. 5, 2017. A warning was issued Friday for extreme weather for most of next week across Serbia, with maximum temperatures forecast to range from 37 to 42 degrees Celsius.Photo:Xinhua

A zoo worker feeds a female hippopotamus with watermelon to cool her down in Belgrade zoo, Serbia, on Aug. 5, 2017. A warning was issued Friday for extreme weather for most of next week across Serbia, with maximum temperatures forecast to range from 37 to 42 degrees Celsius.Photo:Xinhua

A zoo worker sprays water to a female elephant to cool her down in Belgrade zoo, Serbia, on Aug. 5, 2017. A warning was issued Friday for extreme weather for most of next week across Serbia, with maximum temperatures forecast to range from 37 to 42 degrees Celsius.Photo:Xinhua