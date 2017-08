Chinese FM urges DPRK, US, S. Korea to exercise restraint, make right choices

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday called on both the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and the United States and South Korea to exercise restraint and make right choices.



They should be accountable to their people and regional peace in making such choices, he noted.



Wang made the remarks while meeting his DPRK counterpart Ri Yong-ho on the sidelines of a series of foreign ministers' meetings in the Philippines.