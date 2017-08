The first freight train between Prague and Yiwu, a commodity distribution hub in East China's Zhejiang Province, arrives at the Chinese city last Friday. It left the capital of the Czech Republic on July 19, carrying 82 containers with about $5 million worth of Czech goods. As of the end of July, a total of 214 trains had departed from Yiwu to cities in Europe under the framework of the "Belt and Road" initiative. Photo: IC