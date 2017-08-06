A Chinese 3D print studio fuses ancient art with modern tech

A 3D printing machine Photo:IC

The small, ornate figurines look like relics of a bygone age: a serene Buddha's head from the Tang Dynasty (618-907), or a collection of stone-faced soldiers from the Qin Dynasty (221BC-206BC) era.The creation process, however, is decidedly modern.In Shaanxi Province's capital of Xi'an, home to such historic sites as the clay Terracotta Army and the 1,000-year-old Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, a small studio and factory uses 3D printing technology to replicate ancient art."All the intricate details of the original design are preserved in a 3D mold," Xi Xin, the president of the Xi'an Chizi Digital Technology company, told AFP."Human workers may not be able to produce everything we want in the design, but the printer can do it all."The firm, whose products are sold at museum shops and to personal collectors, is among the businesses taking advantage of China's foray into 3D printing - a rapidly growing industry that has been incorporated into the country's national manufacturing strategy."In the last five years, 3D printing in China has grown from a 1 billion yuan ($149 million) industry to a more than 100 billion yuan industry," Luo Jun, the head of the China 3D Printing Technology Industry Alliance, told AFP.

printed statue of a Chinese lion Photo: IC