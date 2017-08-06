Shanghai’s Australian Chamber of Commerce hosts business expert

Against a backdrop of regulatory reform, economic transition and heightened regulatory enforcement, join the Australian Chamber of Commerce Shanghai to learn more about how the latest trends and regulations are impacting businesses in China.International Partner Martyn Huckerby will be sharing insights from King & Wood Malleson's latest Doing Business in China publication, which answers questions asked by clients about investing in China.These include key opportunities, key concerns and key issues facing foreign companies investing, operating and/or sourcing from China and how this is changing over time.Huckerby will also comment on the current investment trends in China, consider the relevance of new Free Trade Zones, and discuss the role Hong Kong might play in Chinese mainland's future plans.Martyn Huckerby has extensive experience in providing corporate and regulatory advice to clients carrying out business in China, Australia and North Asia. Assisting clients with China market entry strategies and distribution of goods is a focus of Huckerby's practice.He also has expertise advising on a variety of commercial arrangements in China, including distribution agreements, commercial leases, employment contracts and joint venture arrangements.Huckerby is ranked as a market-leading lawyer by Asialaw Profiles and a leading lawyer by IFLR 1000. He has also been included for several years in the annual listing of "Who's Who of International Competition Lawyers" and the associated list of telecommunications lawyers.He is ranked as a leading competition/antitrust lawyer for mainland and Hong Kong in Chambers Asia 2016, in which it is acknowledged that Huckerby "services an impressive roster of international and local corporates, and clients are particularly impressed by his commercial awareness and communication skills."The Australian Chamber of Commerce Shanghai (AustCham Shanghai) is the peak body for Australian businesses in China. As a membership-based organization, AustCham Shanghai represents more than 400 businesses and individuals providing support, education, advocacy and business services.AustCham Shanghai is a bridge between Australian and Chinese organizations, facilitating connectivity and promoting bilateral trade between Australia and China. The Chamber successfully links Australian organizations with Chinese counterparts and potential business partners.China is Australia's largest trading partner, and in 2015 the two-way trade relationship was worth $150 billion, a growing dynamic that AustCham Shanghai is well placed to play an active role in.Founded in 1994, AustCham Shanghai is now the largest Australian Chamber of Commerce in China. As the trading relationship has evolved beyond energy and resources to encapsulate a wide variety of sectors, AustCham Shanghai has also grown to represent businesses in every sector.Today, the Chamber brings the business community together through membership services, events, delegations, project management, representation and advocacy. The Chamber also undertakes significant fundraising efforts to support our Corporate Social Responsibility partners each year, having raised 5 million yuan ($740,000) over the past 20 years.Unlocking Investment Opportunities in ChinaDate: August 23, 10 to 11:30 amVenue: 17/F, One ICCAddress: 999 Huaihai Road MiddleAdmission: 350 yuanFor more information, contact Chenyu Ling, chenyu.ling@austchamshanghai.comSource: AustCham Shanghai

