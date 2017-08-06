Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

Exciting



燃



(rán)

A: I haven't seen a hint of you all summer vacation. Where have you been?



这个暑假都不见你的人影,你去哪了？



(zhèɡe shǔjià dōu bùjiàn nǐ de rényǐnɡ, nǐ qù nǎ le?)

B: I've been in the cinema! The movies recently have been pretty good. They are really exciting!



我一直泡在电影院呢！最近的电影都太好看、太燃了！



(wǒ yīzhí pào zài diànyǐnɡyuàn ne! zuìjìn de diànyǐnɡ dōu tà ihǎokàn、tài rán le!)

A: Really? Do you have any recommendations?



是吗？你有没有什么推荐的？



(shì ma？nǐ yǒu méi yǒu shénme tuījiàn de?)

B: Yup. But I guess they aren't the kind you like. You will probably think they are too commercial and mainstream.



有啊。不过我猜那都不是你喜欢的类型。你肯定会觉得太过商业和主旋律了。



(yǒu a. búɡuò wǒ cāi nà dōu búshì nǐ xǐhuān de lèixínɡ. nǐ kěndìnɡ huì jué de tài ɡuò shānɡyè hé zhǔxuánlǜ le.)