Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"Mobile libraries are appearing on Shanghai's streets."Shanghai's first "mobile library" appeared in Jing'an district in May. The second mobile library recently began to move around in the former Zhabei district. According to library staff, the library is located on a large bus with bookshelves and several sofas. It houses over 3,000 books and is equipped with a vehicle-mounted borrowing-returning system, which allows people to apply for a library card.