A French expat bids adieu to Shanghai and its people

After nearly six years in this beautiful city, I am finally leaving Shanghai to move back to the country of my birth, Paris, France. It feels good; I know what I am getting into, and I know what I am leaving behind. First and foremost, I will miss my new Chinese in-laws. I was blessed to meet such fantastic people, who instantly made me feel like a member of their family upon marrying my lovely wife here. I will also certainly miss Chinese cuisine. I have so many fond memories of Shanghai's fantastic restaurants and all their regional variety: Shanghainese, Cantonese, Sichuan, you name it, Shanghai has it all.



I will always remember those great evenings I had with my wife and her family gathered together in a private room around a table, tasting nonstop dishes and drink as they came in, plate by plate. In Paris, there's a fixed menu in pretty much all of the so-called Chinese restaurants; the food quality is very disappointing. There is basically one single supplier of frozen industrial Chinese food, special-made to appeal to French palates. But based on my real Chinese cuisine experience, I can assure you that true Chinese cuisine simply does not exist in France!



Another thing I will miss are certain services only found in Shanghai. The kinds of things that made me always say, "this is only possible here in China." Like those repairmen who will arrive at your apartment in under 20 minutes, regardless of time of day, to fix a broken pipe or leaky air-conditioning. In Paris, you'd have to wait two days for them to arrive, and then pay a hefty fee for parts and labor. Of course, the downside to this is that everything in China tends to break very easily and quite constantly, which keeps these guys in business.



And of course, there is the question of finances and income. Paris is a world apart in terms of cost-of-living and expenses. In Shanghai, my wife and I can dine out at a variety of restaurants a few times a week without breaking our budget - about 200 yuan ($29.73) for a large meal. In France, where 70 euros (550 yuan) gets you the smallest dish, we'll be lucky to eat out a couple times a month.



Hiring an ayi (housekeeper) is also going to cost us much more, approximately 15 euros per hour for a Parisian cleaning lady; my Shanghai ayi only charged 30 yuan per hour. And my cigarette habit is also going to become a luxury the moment I touch down in Paris. A pack of French smokes costs 7 euros, compared against 10 yuan per pack in China, which contributed considerably to my addiction. Oh well, I guess it's time to quit anyway!



Oh, and kuaidi (express delivery), how I will miss you. Ever since discovering Taobao and JD, I've always been amazed by Chinese e-retail efficiency. I can order literally anything anytime and get it delivered to my door within a day. And with the abundance of new mobile apps that have appeared in just the past year, I can order any meal I want and have it brought to me in under an hour. If I want to send something, a courier will arrive at my doorstep and pack it up for me for a very small fee. In Paris, you pay a significant fee for the same service or suffer standing in line at the post office for hours.



It is not just Shanghai's materialistic advantages but also its ambiance, its people and their way of life that I will miss terribly. But all good things must come to an end, and it is without any regrets that, after making a new life for myself here in China's most cosmopolitan city, I am ready to start a new life adventure. Adieu Shanghai!



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.