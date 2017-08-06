1 million milliliters of breast milk donated

Shanghai's first human milk bank was founded by Children's Hospital of Shanghai in 2016. Thus far the milk bank has received 1 million milliliters of donated breast milk from over 400 Chinese mothers, benefiting 158 infants, according to thepaper.cn.



Children's Hospital of Shanghai has also been conducting research to analyze the components of different breast milk. Zhang Ting, a doctor in charge of the bank, said it can promote breast feeding among local women while also reducing the morbidity and death rate of newborn infants.



Despite its achievements, huge operating costs have been the main challenge of the milk bank. Wang Yizhong, who is in charge of the bank's daily operations, said annual operating costs range between 700,000 yuan ($104,056.40) and 900,000 yuan, mainly covered by public funds, Children's Hospital of Shanghai and some nonprofit organizations.



Zhang added that most human milk banks in the world still rely on charitable donations and government financing. She hopes that Shanghai's human milk bank will eventually find new ways to cover expenses and even generate profits.





