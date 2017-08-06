Use of passenger cars to be further tightened

Private cars with non-Shanghai plates are not allowed to drive on certain city roads at peak hours.



According to Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission, local authorities will further restrict the ownership and use of private cars through a series of new measures, such as changing the supply of parking space and parking price.



Lü Huiyu of the Shanghai Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference pointed out Shanghai's traffic structure is not balanced. "It takes up to seven hours to commute between downtown and urban areas via public transportation. This hinders integration of the city."





