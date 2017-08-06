puzzle
ACROSS
1 Songs heard in December
6 Thing that could be a-brewin'
11 First prime number
14 Down the hatch
15 Olympic legend Comaneci
16 Sleeper Van Winkle
17 Production that is both funny and sad
19 Fodder for a smeltery
20 Relative of a mudbrick
21 Attic window, sometimes
23 More in shape
26 Brain parts
27 Clue direction
28 Land of Princess Grace
29 Moldovan currency
30 So-so, in water temperatures
32 Like moon rovers
35 Thing for a beauty pageant contestant
37 Like forks
39 Largest Latvian city
40 Praise or glorify
42 Less sinful
44 "Lanka" front
45 "___ Waldo?"
47 Like some suits
49 Thicker through the core
51 Numbered musical compositions
52 Sanction
53 Roswell crash victim, some believe
55 "Dig in!"
56 Certain inhabitant of a West Indies island
61 Grate expectations
62 Casual "have to"
63 "Tootsie" co-star
64 B, E or G, e.g.
65 More eccentric
66 Church council
DOWN
1 After-tax earnings
2 Blade that's most effective when wet
3 Bit of in-flight info
4 Smooth, in a musical score
5 Most uncomplimentary, as a remark
6 Hoity-toity sort
7 Broken, as a wild bronco
8 "___ to Billie Joe"
9 Like a racehorse
10 Certain city election
11 Musicians using slides
12 Cable-company employee, often
13 Drama with lots and lots of singing
18 Waist-tightening undergarment
22 Come to mind again
23 Bogus
24 Mountaineer's tool
25 Reliable and honest
26 Any software developer
28 Without, mathematically
31 Man famously followed by rats
33 Correspond, in grammar
34 Busts
36 Yawn-inducing
38 Lacking (with "of")
41 "Move on already, will you?"
43 Removes by vote
46 Covered the same ground?
48 When many services take place
49 Command to a pooch
50 Taunt
53 Poker paying
54 Pinocchio, infamously
57 "___ be an honor"
58 "Newhart" setting
59 "... and seven years ___ ..."
60 Beatty of TV and film
solution