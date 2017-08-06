puzzle





ACROSS



1 Songs heard in December



6 Thing that could be a-brewin'



11 First prime number



14 Down the hatch



15 Olympic legend Comaneci



16 Sleeper Van Winkle



17 Production that is both funny and sad



19 Fodder for a smeltery



20 Relative of a mudbrick



21 Attic window, sometimes



23 More in shape



26 Brain parts



27 Clue direction



28 Land of Princess Grace



29 Moldovan currency



30 So-so, in water temperatures



32 Like moon rovers



35 Thing for a beauty pageant contestant



37 Like forks



39 Largest Latvian city



40 Praise or glorify



42 Less sinful



44 "Lanka" front



45 "___ Waldo?"



47 Like some suits



49 Thicker through the core



51 Numbered musical compositions



52 Sanction



53 Roswell crash victim, some believe



55 "Dig in!"



56 Certain inhabitant of a West Indies island



61 Grate expectations



62 Casual "have to"



63 "Tootsie" co-star



64 B, E or G, e.g.



65 More eccentric



66 Church council

DOWN



1 After-tax earnings



2 Blade that's most effective when wet



3 Bit of in-flight info



4 Smooth, in a musical score



5 Most uncomplimentary, as a remark



6 Hoity-toity sort



7 Broken, as a wild bronco



8 "___ to Billie Joe"



9 Like a racehorse



10 Certain city election



11 Musicians using slides



12 Cable-company employee, often



13 Drama with lots and lots of singing



18 Waist-tightening undergarment



22 Come to mind again



23 Bogus



24 Mountaineer's tool



25 Reliable and honest



26 Any software developer



28 Without, mathematically



31 Man famously followed by rats



33 Correspond, in grammar



34 Busts



36 Yawn-inducing



38 Lacking (with "of")



41 "Move on already, will you?"



43 Removes by vote



46 Covered the same ground?



48 When many services take place



49 Command to a pooch



50 Taunt



53 Poker paying



54 Pinocchio, infamously



57 "___ be an honor"



58 "Newhart" setting



59 "... and seven years ___ ..."



60 Beatty of TV and film





solution





