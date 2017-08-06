Crossword

ACROSS

  1 Songs heard in December

  6 Thing that could be a-brewin'

 11 First prime number

 14 Down the hatch

 15 Olympic legend Comaneci

16 Sleeper Van Winkle

 17 Production that is both funny and sad

 19 Fodder for a smeltery

 20 Relative of a mudbrick

 21 Attic window, sometimes

 23 More in shape

 26 Brain parts

 27 Clue direction

 28 Land of Princess Grace

 29 Moldovan currency

 30 So-so, in water temperatures

 32 Like moon rovers

 35 Thing for a beauty pageant contestant

 37 Like forks

 39 Largest Latvian city

40 Praise or glorify

 42 Less sinful

 44 "Lanka" front

 45 "___ Waldo?"

 47 Like some suits

 49 Thicker through the core

 51 Numbered musical compositions

 52 Sanction

 53 Roswell crash victim, some believe

 55 "Dig in!"

 56 Certain inhabitant of a West Indies island

 61 Grate expectations

 62 Casual "have to"

 63 "Tootsie" co-star

 64 B, E or G, e.g.

 65 More eccentric

 66 Church council

DOWN

  1 After-tax earnings

  2 Blade that's most effective when wet

  3 Bit of in-flight info

  4 Smooth, in a musical score

  5 Most uncomplimentary, as a remark

  6 Hoity-toity sort

  7 Broken, as a wild bronco

  8 "___ to Billie Joe"

  9 Like a racehorse

 10 Certain city election

 11 Musicians using slides

 12 Cable-company employee, often

 13 Drama with lots and lots of singing

 18 Waist-tightening undergarment

 22 Come to mind again

 23 Bogus

 24 Mountaineer's tool

 25 Reliable and honest

 26 Any software developer

 28 Without, mathematically

 31 Man famously followed by rats

 33 Correspond, in grammar

 34 Busts

 36 Yawn-inducing

 38 Lacking (with "of")

 41 "Move on already, will you?"

 43 Removes by vote

 46 Covered the same ground?

 48 When many services take place

 49 Command to a pooch

 50 Taunt

 53 Poker paying

 54 Pinocchio, infamously

 57 "___ be an honor"

 58 "Newhart" setting

 59 "... and seven years ___ ..."

 60 Beatty of TV and film

