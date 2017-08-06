At 7 pm on July 26, 1882, a power plant initiated by British national R. W. Little was activated, making Shanghai the first city in China to use electricity and kilowatt-hour meters.From mechanical meters to smart-meters, Shanghai's long history of using kilowatt-hour meters perfectly reflects China's development. In the beginning, only 12 households in Shanghai were installed with single-phase kilowatt-hour meters. Today, the city boasts over 9 million meters.Ma Jiqiu, a prop master in Shanghai who is fond of collecting antique objects, has become fascinated by kilowatt-hour meters. He contends that steam engines, electricity and the Internet are the three most-important revolutions in human history.In his mind, kilowatt-hour meters witnessed the development of China's electric industry, from weak to strong. He believes that his collection will help make more people know about electricity and the touching stories behind it.Currently, Ma is dedicated to preparing a kilowatt-hour meter museum. He is working on the documents and studying how to present the functioning theories of the meters. Instead of just hanging them on walls, he wants people to see his collection and trace its development and history.Global Times

An entire wall of kilowatt-hour meters produced between 1905 and 1940 collected by Ma Jiqiu Photos: Yang Hui/GT

Antique objects collected by Ma

Old kilowatt-hour meters

Ma Jiqiu (right) works on an old meter with his friend.

Old kilowatt-hour meters

Old kilowatt-hour meter

Ma is dedicated to preparing a kilowatt-hour meter museum.

MMa works on an antique object.