Police send postcards with an edge to most wanted

European police forces are sending a series of cheeky "wish you were here" postcards this summer in a bid to track down 21 of the continent's most wanted criminals.



"Dear Artur, Belgian fries are the best and we know you miss them. Come back to enjoy them - we'll have a nice surprise in store for you," says one postcard from the Belgian police.



The card is addressed to Artur Nawrocki, who is on the run after being convicted of drugs trafficking by a Brussels court in 2014.



The summer postcard campaign by the European police agency, Europol, was unveiled Friday on its EU Most Wanted website. People can click on the postcard, which will then link them to the name and picture of the wanted person.



"Cher Farouk, You must know that life is best in la douce France. We hope you will return to us soon," says the card from the French police, adding in French "we miss you!"



The picture shows the Eiffel Tower, a man in striped T-shirt and neck-scarf brandishing a baguette next to a croissant and a bottle of red wine, and is addressed to Farouk Hachi.



He was sentenced in absentia in 2009 to 20 years in jail for several violent, armed bank robberies and is believed to have lived in France, Belgium and The Netherlands.



Since the launch of the "most wanted" list on www.eumostwanted.eu in January 2016, a total of 36 people have been found and arrested - 11 of them as a direct result of information passed to Europol.





