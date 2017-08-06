Turkish police officer killed in clash with PKK militants

A Turkish police officer was killed during clashes between security forces and Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants in the southeastern Hakkari province, the governor's office said Sunday.



The clash in Semdinli district also injured a police officer, who has been hospitalized without life-threatening injuries.



A helicopter-backed operation has been launched against the PKK in the region, the statement added.



The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU, resumed its armed campaign against the Turkish government in July 2015.



Since then, some 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians were killed in PKK attacks, while more than 7,000 PKK members were killed during government operations across Turkey and northern Iraq.

