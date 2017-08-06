Restaurant busted for discounts based on bra size

A local restaurant chain in Zhejiang Province was recently busted for a promotional event that involved giving discounts to female customers based on their bra size.



Supervision authorities in Hangzhou stepped in to halt the promo they say was in violation of advertising laws, thepaper.cn reported on Friday.



Kicking off Tuesday, the event offered discounts that ran from 5-percent for customers with A Cup measurements to a whopping 65-percent-off the bill for a G Cup.



Managers at the restaurant chain said they saw an immediate lift in business.



"Once the promotion was on, customers increased by around 20 percent," a branch manager told thepaper.cn.



The event was lacking support from the Hangzhou Municipal Market Supervision Administration, which took down the restaurants' posted advertisements for the promotion the same day for violation of advertising laws.



thepaper.cn

