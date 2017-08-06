Mom jailed for covert contraceptive

A nurse in China who inserted a contraceptive device in her son's girlfriend's uterus without her consent was sentenced to jail.



Zhang Xiuqin was handed six months and a 5,000-yuan ($743) fine back in March 2015 for implanting the diaphragm while performing an abortion on the woman, CCTV news reported.



The woman, identified as "Yanzi" in reports, had become pregnant by Zhang's son, Zhang Yang, in 2011.



Yanzi only discovered the device years later while seeking treatment because she had been unable to conceive since.



Zhang told authorities she inserted the contraceptive device to sabotage their relationship and prevent them from marrying.



Zhang said she had disapproved of their relationship because at the time her son was a college-educated and Yanzi was working as a waitress.



However, Zhang began encouraging Yanzi and Zhang Yang to get back together after learning the former waitress had made a fortune.



Zhang's plot came to light when Yanzi returned to the hospital with Zhang Yang for a prenatal physical, the CCTV reported.



The couple eventually broke up.



CCTV News





