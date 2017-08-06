Man caught on video plundering Buddhist temple donation box

A man in Shanghai who stole money from a Buddhist temple donation box is now in police custody.



Jiang Qiang (pseudonym) was stopped while trying to leave the temple grounds on June 30, police said.



He was found in possession of more than 600 yuan ($90).



A review of surveillance video showed Jiang waiting at the temple prayer area and looking around, police said.



With nobody in his sight, Jiang uses what appears to be a long stick with a sticky substance on the end and quickly plunges it into the donation box, the video shows.



The stick emerges with money stuck to it, which Jiang quickly pockets.



He repeats the process a number of times before attempting to leave.



Jiang told authorities he is struggling to repay a gambling debt.



He is now being held on theft charges.



thepaper.cn

