Scores killed as gunmen open fire inside church in SE Nigeria

Scores of worshipers were killed in the early hours of Sunday after unidentified gunmen opened fire inside a Catholic church in southeast Nigeria's Anambra State, an eyewitness said.



The witness told Xinhua by phone that the gunmen entered the St. Philips Catholic Church in Ozubulu area of the state during the 5:45 a.m. (loal time) mass, identified a particular man, and shot him.



He said the gunmen later went on rampage and shot at the remaining worshipers numbering over 100, noting that scores of people were killed in the church while other critically injured worshipers died on the way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital located in Nnewi, the second largest city in the state.



Confirming the attack, Garba Umar, police chief in charge of the state told reporters that more details would be given after investigations, without revealing the exact number of people killed in the incident.



A Xinhua reporter in the state said the identity of the attackers and their motive have not been established as an investigation is underway.



Meanwhile, State Governor Willie Obiano has called for calm when he visited the scene of the attack to commiserate with the parishioners.



Obiano condemned the attack and promised to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.

