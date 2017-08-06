Work begins on Angola power station

Construction of the Caculo Cabaca hydroelectric power station in Kwanza-Norte, Angola began on Friday, the Xinhua News Agency reported. It is the largest project for a Chinese company in Africa.



Under a contract worth $4.5 billion, Hubei-based China Gezhouba Group Corp is scheduled to complete the project within 80 months, creating nearly 10,000 jobs for Angola. It said that the installed capacity of the station will be 2.17 million kilowatts, which can satisfy more than 50 percent of the African country's electricity needs.



In addition, construction of the Amur gas processing plant in Russia began on Thursday. With an annual gas capacity of 42 billion cubic meters, the project is crucial to diversify China's clean energy imports, said a report on the website of China Energy Engineering Group Co.

