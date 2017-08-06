Chinese investor eyes Manchester United

A mysterious Chinese billionaire has expressed interests in buying a stake in the Manchester United Football Club, The Sunday Times reported.



Negotiators on behalf of the potential buyer have contacted some shareholders of the club in the past several weeks in an attempt to buy a holding in the club, the report said.



At present, the US-based Glazers control about 80 percent of the club and the rest is held by funds, according to The Sunday Times, adding the inquiries came amid rumors that some members of the family would sell a stake, with an 8 percent share offered for sale last week, the report said.

