Web finance added to risk assessment method

China will explore methods to include large Internet financial businesses in its macro prudential assessment (MPA) of systemic risk, the Xinhua News Agency reported Saturday.



The central bank will improve its oversight system and strengthen regulation of Internet businesses, let industry and local associations play a bigger role in oversight, and promote new technology, said the report.



The development of Internet finance has helped broaden people's financial reach, improved efficiency of financial services, given Chinese more investment options, and helped some small businesses get badly needed loans.



The first peer-to-peer lending platform opened in 2007. The platforms exploded in popularity, with their number increasing 18-fold between 2012 and 2015.





