Aesthetic medicine market soaring





The aesthetic medicine market is booming, Cao Dequan, vice secretary of general of the Chinese Association of Plastics and Aesthetics, said at a recent forum in Beijing.



Cao said the legal consumption of injection products, including botox and hyaluronic acid, could reach 10 million units this year, up from 4 or 5 million five years ago. He said the market size of the aesthetic medicine industry has had an average growth rate of 15 to 25 percent per year in the past five years.





