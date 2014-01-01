making headlines

Report on July foreign reserves



Figures on China's foreign exchange reserves in July are scheduled for release on Monday. The reserves ticked up $3 billion during June to $3.057 trillion, compared with an increase of $24 billion in May to $3.054 trillion. As of June, it was the first time that reserves had climbed for five months in a row since June 2014.



Reuters expect China's reserves to have increased slightly to $3.069 trillion in July from $3.057 trillion in the previous month.

Export, import statistics



China is expected to report another strong month of exports for July when figures are released this week.



June exports rose 11.3 percent from a year earlier, beating Reuters analysts' expectations, while imports expanded 17.2 percent, which left the country with a trade surplus of $42.77 billion for the month.

Money supply, loans data



The People's Bank of China, the central bank, is expected to release M1, M2 and new loan figures for July.



Chinese banks extended 1.54 trillion yuan in net new yuan loans in June. Broad M2 money supply grew 9.4 percent in June from a year earlier, slightly missing Reuters forecasts for an expansion of 9.5 percent and compared with May's 9.6 percent. Outstanding yuan loans grew 12.9 percent as of month-end on an annual basis.