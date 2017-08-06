Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/6 21:48:39
751m

Internet users in China as of June, which accounted for more than 54 percent of the country's population and one-fifth of all global netizens.

11.6%

Year-on-year sales growth in China by Honda in July, to 113,803 units.

20.1%

Decline in sales of China's top three real estate companies in July. Sales of the top 30 decreased by 42.2 percent.

56.7b yuan

First-half retail sales in July in Shanghai, surpassing Beijing for the first time.

12.8b yuan

Financing arranged by 13 vehicle financial service providers as of the end of June this year. 

Posted in: ECONOMY
blog comments powered by Disqus