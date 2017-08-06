Figuratively Speaking

751m



Internet users in China as of June, which accounted for more than 54 percent of the country's population and one-fifth of all global netizens.



11.6%



Year-on-year sales growth in China by Honda in July, to 113,803 units.



20.1%



Decline in sales of China's top three real estate companies in July. Sales of the top 30 decreased by 42.2 percent.



56.7b yuan



First-half retail sales in July in Shanghai, surpassing Beijing for the first time.



12.8b yuan



Financing arranged by 13 vehicle financial service providers as of the end of June this year.

