Democratic rights and freedoms in West on decline: commentary

A commentary in the People's Daily, the flagship newspaper of the Communist Party of China, said that the democratic rights and citizens' freedom in Western countries have witnessed a continuous declination, in a bid to prove the superiority of socialism over capitalism.



Luo Wendong, a scholar from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, wrote in the People's Daily on Sunday that the political dilemma and retrogression of democracy in Western countries are no coincidence but a sign that the crises of modern capitalism have spread from economic fields to politics.



Luo wrote in the article that the co-existence of both manipulation and rejection of populism has brought democracy in Western nations to a dead end. He noted that the multi-party system - with rotation in power, their fights over benefits and their attacks on one another - has caused continuous political instability.



"From the perspective of the system of government, party competition often leads to political infighting. The separation of powers has transformed into a system of political impediments. 'Veto politics' repeatedly takes center stage, hampering governments' ability to respond to major economic and social problems in a timely manner, or even causing government dysfunction," Luo wrote.



He further stated that the principle of "all men are equal before the law" has become a castle in the air, and that the despotism and rule of men with big capital in Western countries is dominating the democratic systems.



"The chaos in the West strongly contrasts the order in China. The socialist system has revealed great advantages in comparison with capitalism," he wrote.



Global Times





