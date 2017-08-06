Brazil troops storm Rio slums to catch gang leaders

A soldier takes position at the Lins de Vasconcelos slum complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during a crackdown on crime gangs on Saturday. Thousands of Brazilian troops raided Rio de Janeiro slums leaving parts of the city looking like a war zone. Photo: AFP

Thousands of Brazilian army troops raided Rio de Janeiro slums in a pre-dawn crackdown on crime gangs Saturday, leaving parts of the city looking like a war zone on the first anniversary of the opening of the Olympic Games.Five favelas were targeted by around 1,300 policemen and 3,600 troops in a sweep starting at 4 am local time, the Rio state security service said in a statement.Their main goal was to stop gangs behind a surge in brazen robberies of commercial trucks, with arrest warrants issued for 40 people. Rio state authorities said there were 10,000 cases of cargo theft last year.By late afternoon, 24 adults and two teens had been arrested and two killed "in confrontations," Rio state security chief Robert Sa said. A police officer was killed when a bus crashed into his vehicle with two detainees inside.Twenty-one vehicles, weapons, drugs and goods stolen from trucks were impounded.But the decision to flood some of Rio's most dangerous streets with heavily armed soldiers also reflected fears that nearly bankrupt post-Olympic Rio is spinning out of control.The troops were part of 8,500 deployed to the city last month in a tacit acknowledgement that cash-strapped police have lost the ability to cope.In Lins favela - one of the many little-regulated, and often gang-plagued communities of working class Brazilians that rise on the city's forest-clad hills - soldiers took positions at every crossroads and outside many alleyways.Troops, backed by camouflaged armored personnel carriers, stood guard with fingers on the triggers of assault rifles. Units of soldiers and SWAT police also roamed the streets in open Jeeps and sport utility vehicles, pointing their weapons out of car windows.Everyone entering and leaving the favela, in northern Rio, was subjected to an identity check and search, with men required to lift their shirts. One man was questioned at length about a scar on his stomach and another man's bag was searched only to find he was carrying a large Bible.The orderly deployment and impressive firepower reassured some. At a time of political and economic turmoil in Brazil, the military is regularly cited as Brazil's most trusted institution.