China, Russia to maintain close communications on Korean Peninsula issue

China and Russia vowed on Sunday to maintain close communications with each other on the Korean Peninsula
issue, saying the two countries hold highly consistent attitudes toward it.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said he and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov held an extensive and profound exchange of views over the current situation in the Korean Peninsula, especially the new resolution passed by the UN Security Council.
Wang and Lavrov met on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting and a series of other meetings which are being held in the Philippine capital city of Manila.
"We think the most important thing is to prevent the further escalation of the tensions on the Korean Peninsula and follow the proposal of 'double suspension' and 'double-track' approach to return to the right track of solving the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue through peaceful talks," Wang said.
Wang said China and Russia are enjoying strong bilateral relations with both sides agreeing, no matter how the world changes, to view each other as diplomatic priority, deepen strategic mutual trust, enhance mutual support and strengthen comprehensive cooperation.
Lavrov agreed with Wang's positive evaluations of bilateral relations, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking forward to attending the BRICS summit to be held in Xiamen in China's Fujian Province in September and that Russia is willing to give full support to the summit.