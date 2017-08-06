Workers collect salt at Shanyao saltworks in China's Fujian

Workers collect salt during salt farming season at Shanyao saltworks in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 6, 2017. Covering an area of more than 6,666 hectares, the Shanyao saltworks have producing salt for more than 200 years. It is still one of the largest in Fujian Province and about 500 workers now work at the saltworks. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A worker drags a wagon loaded with salt during salt farming season at Shanyao saltworks in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 6, 2017. Covering an area of more than 6,666 hectares, the Shanyao saltworks have producing salt for more than 200 years. It is still one of the largest in Fujian Province and about 500 workers now work at the saltworks.

Workers collect salt during salt farming season at Shanyao saltworks in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 6, 2017. Covering an area of more than 6,666 hectares, the Shanyao saltworks have producing salt for more than 200 years. It is still one of the largest in Fujian Province and about 500 workers now work at the saltworks. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A worker piles up salt during salt farming season at Shanyao saltworks in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 6, 2017. Covering an area of more than 6,666 hectares, the Shanyao saltworks have producing salt for more than 200 years. It is still one of the largest in Fujian Province and about 500 workers now work at the saltworks. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A worker drinks water during salt farming season at Shanyao saltworks in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 6, 2017. Covering an area of more than 6,666 hectares, the Shanyao saltworks have producing salt for more than 200 years. It is still one of the largest in Fujian Province and about 500 workers now work at the saltworks. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Workers collect salt during salt farming season at Shanyao saltworks in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 6, 2017. Covering an area of more than 6,666 hectares, the Shanyao saltworks have producing salt for more than 200 years. It is still one of the largest in Fujian Province and about 500 workers now work at the saltworks. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A worker piles up salt during salt farming season at Shanyao saltworks in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 6, 2017. Covering an area of more than 6,666 hectares, the Shanyao saltworks have producing salt for more than 200 years. It is still one of the largest in Fujian Province and about 500 workers now work at the saltworks. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)