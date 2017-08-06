China prepares for Trump visit: foreign minister

China is preparing for US President Donald Trump
's visit to the country within this year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday in Manila.
Wang told reporters after meeting US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that both sides are working on Trump's China visit and hope the trip could help push Sino-US relations forward and maintain a healthy momentum.
Wang said he and Tillerson both spoke positively about developments and the result of the diplomatic and security dialogue and the comprehensive economic dialogue. He said both sides are looking forward to the upcoming law enforcement and cybersecurity dialogue and the social and cultural issues dialogue.