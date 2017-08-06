Lochte back in pool

Ryan Lochte, the world and Olympic champion swimmer whose false story about being robbed at the Rio Olympic Games brought a 10-month ban, returned to the pool on Saturday at the US Open meet.



Two days after his 33rd birthday, Lochte finished fifth in the men's 100-meter backstroke, clocking 55.16 seconds in a final won by two-time Olympic medalist Arkady ­Vyatchanin of Serbia in 53.91.



Lochte made headlines around the world when he claimed that he and three other US swimmers were robbed after a night of revelry during the Rio Games last year.



Brazilian police later determined, in part based on surveillance video, that Lochte had largely fabricated the story.





