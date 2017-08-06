Zverev rips Nishikori

Germany's Alexander Zverev dominated Japan's Kei ­Nishikori 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday in a showdown of top-10 rivals to reach the Citi Open final.



Zverev, ranked a career-best eighth last week, dropped only seven points on his serve and never faced a break point in the 63-minute affair, extending ninth-ranked Nishikori's ATP title drought to 30 events over 18 months. The 20-year-old from Hamburg will try for his fifth career title and fourth of the year against 45th-ranked South African Kevin Anderson.





