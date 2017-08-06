Lomachenko retains title

Ukrainian southpaw Vasyl Lomachenko retained his WBO junior lightweight title, flooring challenger Miguel Marriaga with one second left in the seventh round en route to a technical knockout victory.



The 29-year-old Lomachenko outclassed Marriaga from the opening bell, scoring two knockdowns in making the third defense of his 130-pound (59-kilogram) title.



This was just Lomachenko's 10th professional fight after he fashioned together one of the greatest amateur careers of all time. The two-time Olympic gold medalist (2008 and 2012) compiled a 391-1 record as an amateur and is now 9-1 as a pro with seven knockouts.



Lomachenko turned professional in 2013.

