India clinch Test series

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja broke the back of Sri Lanka's resistance after lunch to secure India's series-clinching victory by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test on Sunday.



The all-rounder claimed his ninth five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka, forced to follow on after being shot out for 183 in the first innings, made 386 in the second before collapsing minutes before the tea break on the penultimate day.



It was a first victory by an innings or more for India in Sri Lanka and, following their biggest victory by runs in Galle a week ago, ensured an eighth straight series triumph under Virat Kohli.





