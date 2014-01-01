Woeful Yeovil facing return to non-league if they can’t stop the rot

Played one. Lost one. A goal difference of minus six. To say that it was not a great opening day to the League Two season for Yeovil Town would be an understatement after they lost 8-2 away at Luton Town.



It had all started off so well at ­Kenilworth Road for the visitors. They took the lead after seven minutes thanks to a free kick from Otis Khan but that was as good as it got. By the time that the goal scorer had his penalty saved just before halftime his side were 5-1 down. To rub salt in the wounds, it was former Yeovil keeper Marek Stech that stopped it.



By the time the final whistle was blown the Hatters had helped themselves to eight goals and Yeovil were looking at their heaviest defeat in the Football League, matching the margin of the previous worst, a 6-0 loss to Stevenage in League One five years ago.



A year after that loss, Yeovil were promoted to the Championship - the highest level the club have ever played - but that lasted just a season and one relegation was immediately followed by ­another. Since returning to League Two they have struggled: The Glovers finished 19th on their return and then 20th last season.



This is not the first weekend that they have been bottom of the Football League table and Saturday's performance suggests that it won't be the last. Based on the form of last season the fans would be right to fear relegation. From being in sixth place in December, the club only won three more games in a run that saw them take just 22 points from their last 27 matches.



It's a downward spiral that they need to stop but Yeovil Town are unlikely to get much chance in their next two games. They face Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molyneux in the newly named Carabao Cup midweek, before taking on Accrington Stanley in their first home league game of the campaign.



No one should be sacked after one game of the season, but the fear that he will be the first manager to be fired this season must have been going through Darren Way's mind as the team traveled back from Luton. His dismissal was ­likely a topic of discussion among the 258 fans who made their 150-mile (241-kilometer) trip home as was the realization that they could be heading back to non-league 15 years after coming up.



Way took full responsibility for a performance he described as "completely unacceptable." This is his second full season in charge and it is his squad. He oversaw this summer's spree that saw the Glovers sign 10 players and lose nine. Poor Jake Gray will maybe wish he hadn't joined - it will be a debut to forget for the former Luton player.



While it's certain to be a long season for Yeovil, Luton - who Way said "should be the champions" ahead of the game - will likely be looking forward to it after becoming the first team to score eight on the opening day of the season since 1962. The last team to do so? Worryingly for Yeovil it's Wednesday's opponents Wolves.



The author is a Shanghai-based freelance writer. jmawhite@gmail.com

