3 killed in blasts, gunfire in northern Iraq

Three people were killed on Sunday in separate bomb explosions and gunfire in northern Iraq, security sources said.



A member of a Kurdish security force, known as Peshmerga, was killed and three others wounded when a roadside bomb detonated near their vehicle west of the town of Daqouq, some 210 km north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a local police source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.



In a separate incident, a civilian was killed and another wounded when a bomb left by Islamic State (IS) militants in the house of a family, in the western side of Mosul, went off while the family members were cleaning their house, a security source from Mosul told Xinhua.



Also in Mosul, members of a paramilitary Hashd Shaabi unit, shot dead a would-be suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest before he blew himself up at a crowd of people in the western side of Mosul, locally known as the right bank of the Tigris River, which bisects the city, according to the source.



On July 10, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi officially declared the liberation of Mosul, some 400 km north of Baghdad, from IS, after nearly nine months of fierce fighting to dislodge the extremist militants from their last major stronghold in Iraq.



Many blame the current chronic instability, cycle of violence, and the emergence of extremist groups, such as the IS, on the United States, which invaded and occupied Iraq in March 2003, under the pretext of seeking to destroy weapons of mass destruction in the country.



The war led to the ouster and eventual execution of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, but no such weapons have been found.

