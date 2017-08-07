4 killed, 8 injured in shooting in Iranian military base

Four soldiers were killed and eight other military people were injured in a shooting incident in a military base in the suburb of Tehran on Sunday, local media reported.



A military officer was among the wounded in the incident, which took place earlier in the day in the Kahrizak military training field, located about 10 km southeast of Tehran, Iran Army Air Force said in a statement.



The soldier who opened fire on fellow conscripts could have been suffering from a psychological disorder, or the shooting could also have come as a result of an accident, it said.



A special investigation team would probe the case and the results would be announced soon, it added.

