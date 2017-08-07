China, Indonesia to enhance cooperation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi here on Sunday as the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation for better bilateral ties.
Relations between China and Indonesia have been on a good momentum, Wang said. In May, Indonesian President Joko Widodo attended the Belt and Road
Forum for International Cooperation in China, and next month the two sides will hold deputy premier level meetings in Beijing.
China is willing to promote synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Indonesia's Global Maritime Axis vision, and is positively considering participation in the building of Indonesia's three corridors, Wang said.
China is ready to deepen cooperation with Indonesia in anti-terrorism and fight against cross-border crimes while strengthening collaboration and cooperation in regional and international affairs to maintain peace and stability in the region, Wang said.
For her part, Retno said Indonesia attaches great importance to the relations with China, hopes to maintain high-level contacts and exchange in various areas, strengthen synergy between Indonesia's inter-connectivity strategy and the Belt and Road Initiative, especially in the practical cooperation in building the three corridors.