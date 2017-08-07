Saudi Arabia denies news reports of FM's remarks on Syria

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/7 9:44:49
Saudi Arabia denied on Sunday news reports that quoted its foreign minister's remarks on Syrian crisis, Saudi News Agency reported.
Earlier, reports based on content from Russia Today have quoted a source from the Syrian opposition, saying that Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir had stressed that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would remain in power.
A source from Saudi foreign ministry denied such reports and reiterated the country's firm position regarding the Syrian crisis.
The source said that Saudi agrees to a solution in line with Geneva I Declaration and UN Security Council Resolution 2254 to establish a transitional entity, to draft a new constitution for Syria, and to prepare elections for a new future in Syria without al-Assad.
The official source also reaffirms Saudi's support for the Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee and the procedures it is considering in order to increase participation of its members and achieve a unified front among the opposition.