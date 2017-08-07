Saudi Arabia denies news reports of FM's remarks on Syria

Saudi Arabia denied on Sunday news reports that quoted its foreign minister's remarks on Syrian crisis, Saudi News Agency reported.



Earlier, reports based on content from Russia Today have quoted a source from the Syrian opposition, saying that Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir had stressed that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would remain in power.



A source from Saudi foreign ministry denied such reports and reiterated the country's firm position regarding the Syrian crisis.



The source said that Saudi agrees to a solution in line with Geneva I Declaration and UN Security Council Resolution 2254 to establish a transitional entity, to draft a new constitution for Syria, and to prepare elections for a new future in Syria without al-Assad.



The official source also reaffirms Saudi's support for the Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee and the procedures it is considering in order to increase participation of its members and achieve a unified front among the opposition.

