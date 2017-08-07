"The Dark Tower" topped North American box office with lowest No.1 opening of 2017

Sony and MRC's "The Dark Tower" topped North American box office with an estimated 19.5 million US dollars, the lowest No.1 opening of 2017 so far.



The American science fantasy western film was directed and co-written by Danish filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel. A continuation of Stephen King's novel series of the same name, the film stars Idris Elba as Roland Deschain, a gunslinger on a quest to protect the Dark Tower - a mythical structure which supports all realities - and Matthew McConaughey as his nemesis, Walter o'Dim, the Man in Black.



"The Dark Tower" currently only has a 18 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a B CinemaScore.



"This is another tough weekend for the Industry. However, there are undeniably a wide variety of films of all sizes and genres from which to choose this weekend, "wrote movie analyst Paul Dergarabedian at comScore in an email to Xinhua.



Warner Bros.' presentation of Christopher Nolan's epic war film "Dunkirk" moved to the second place with an estimated 17.6 million US dollars after two weeks in the lead. The film has earned 133.55 million in North America after just 17 days in theaters and already crossed the 300 million US dollars mark worldwide, according to studio figures collected by comScore.



The Emoji Movie, from Sony Animated Pictures, landed in the third place with an estimated 12.35 million US dollars in its second weekend .



Universal's "Girls Trip" moved to the fourth place, adding an estimated 11.4 million US dollars in its third weekend. Aviron Picture's action thriller "Kidnap" finished fifth with an estimated 10.2 million in its opening weekend.

