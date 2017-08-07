RoboMaster 2017 competition concludes in China's Shenzhen

Contestants from South China University of Technology react after they win the national final of the RoboMaster 2017 competition in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 6, 2017. Over 7,000 young engineers from more than 200 schools participated in this year's RoboMaster competition. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Robots designed by contestants from South China University of Technology and Shandong University of Science and Technology compete during the national final of the RoboMaster 2017 competition in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 6, 2017. Over 7,000 young engineers from more than 200 schools participated in this year's RoboMaster competition. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Contestants from South China University of Technology adjust their robot during the national final of the RoboMaster 2017 competition in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 6, 2017. Over 7,000 young engineers from more than 200 schools participated in this year's RoboMaster competition. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)