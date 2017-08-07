Beijing vows to offer more support to Xiong’an to boost development partnerships

The Beijing municipal government plans to focus on three key areas to continuously achieve new breakthroughs while building Xiong'an New District, Beijing's Party chief Cai Qi highlighted in an article published on Monday.



Writing in the People's Daily, Cai said there is still space to ease non-capital functions for Beijing, so as to leverage further development in the capital city.



Cai is also pushing for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development strategy in order to shape a world-class city cluster.



The three main focuses for this development partnership include traffic integration, ecological and environmental protection and industrial upgrade, Cai listed in the article.



Above all, he suggested that Beijing provides further help with the construction of Hebei's Xiong'an New District, whereby different teams could jointly build a number of high-quality schools and hospitals in the area.



Meanwhile, the Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park will be opened in the new district in order to utilize and navigate technology and innovation resources. Cai also noted that there is a need to proactively develop the new airport economic zone and Caofeidian demonstration area.