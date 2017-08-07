Trump, Moon agree Korean Peninsula nuclear issue poses growing threat: White House

The White House said Sunday that US President Donald Trump
and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in
agreed that the Korean Peninsula
nuclear issue is a grave and growing direct threat.
The pair also "welcomed the new United Nations Security Council resolution that unanimously passed 15-0," said a statement by the White House, adding that they called for fully implementing all relevant resolutions.
The UN Security Council, in an exceptional session on Saturday, unanimously adopted a new resolution to impose new sanctions on the DPRK for ignoring previous resolutions and its recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests.
Resolution 2371 (2017), drafted by the United States, bans DRPK's exports of coal (DPRK's largest source of external revenue), iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood.
Such measures will prevent the DPRK from earning over 1 billion US dollars per year of hard currency that would be redirected to its illicit programs, according to the resolution.
Liu Jieyi, China's permanent representative to the UN, said his country "is opposed to the DPRK's launching activities which are in violation of council resolutions and which are in defiance of the will of the entire international community."
China has always insisted on realizing denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, upholding peace and stability there and in seeking a solution through dialogue and consultation, said Liu.
"China has always and firmly been opposed to chaos and conflict on the peninsula," he said. "The fact that the council adopted this resolution unanimously demonstrates that the international community is united in its position regarding the nuclear issue of the peninsula."