7 killed, 18 injured in Zambia bus accident

A bus overturned in southern Zambia's Namwala district Saturday night, killing 7 people aboard and injuring 18 others, police said.



Southern Province Police Commissioner Bonnie Kapeso said Sunday the accident took place as the bus lost control due to speeding. He urged bus drivers to apply extra caution when driving at night.



Five passengers, including the driver, died on the spot while two others died in local hospital afterwards, he added.